Company Profile

Stamford Tyres Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in retailing and distribution of tyres and wheels, design and contract manufacturing of tyres for proprietary brands as well as tyre retreading, equipment trading, servicing of motor vehicles, and manufacturing and sale of aluminium alloy wheels. The company's geographical segment includes South East Asia; North Asia; Africa and Others. It generates maximum revenue from South East Asia.Stamford Tyres Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The group is primarily engaged in retailing and distribution of tyres and wheels, design and contract manufacturing of tyres for proprietary brands.