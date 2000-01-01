Stampede Drilling Inc (TSX:MXX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MXX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MXX

  • Market CapCAD39.480m
  • SymbolTSX:MXX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA57686E1007

Company Profile

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc is engaged in the providing horizontal and directional drilling services and technology for the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates in two segment namely Directional Drilling and Contract Drilling.

Latest MXX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .