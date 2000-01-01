Stamper Oil & Gas Corp (TSX:STMP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STMP

  • Market CapCAD0.170m
  • SymbolTSX:STMP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA85284P1027

Company Profile

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp, formerly Panorama Petroleum Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring and exploring natural resource properties.

Latest STMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .