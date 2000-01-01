Stamper Oil & Gas Corp (TSX:STMP)
- Market CapCAD0.170m
- SymbolTSX:STMP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA85284P1027
Stamper Oil & Gas Corp, formerly Panorama Petroleum Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring and exploring natural resource properties.