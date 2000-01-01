Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The company's operating segments are Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment makes up more than 90% of the company's revenue. This segment derives revenue from online postage and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com's customers are primarily located in the U.S. MetaPack derives revenue from multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions for large e-commerce retailers and brands. MetaPack's customers are primarily located outside the U.S.Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes.