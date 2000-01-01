Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STMP

  • Market Cap$2.120bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STMP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8528572006

Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The company's operating segments are Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment makes up more than 90% of the company's revenue. This segment derives revenue from online postage and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com's customers are primarily located in the U.S. MetaPack derives revenue from multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions for large e-commerce retailers and brands. MetaPack's customers are primarily located outside the U.S.Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes.

Latest STMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .