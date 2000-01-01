Company Profile

Here for good, Standard Chartered Bank was established in 1853 by Royal Charter in the United Kingdom, with the holding company Standard Chartered PLC incorporated in 1969. The bank is domiciled in the U.K. and provides banking services across 60 countries, primarily in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. The bulk of the business is corporate and transaction banking, financial markets, and corporate finance. The bank also has a strong retail franchise, predominantly in Hong Kong, Singapore and Africa.Standard Chartered PLC provides trade finance banking services. It primarily serves the markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank offers transaction banking, corporate finance, and retail banking across the world.