Standard Exploration Ltd (TSX:SDE)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD35.760m
  • SymbolTSX:SDE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8533763097

Company Profile

Standard Exploration Ltd is engaged in the exploration for development of and production of petroleum and natural gas in Alberta. Standard has working interest in a producing oil property at Chin Coulee, Alberta.

