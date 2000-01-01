Company Profile

Stanley Gibbons Group (The) PLC is a UK-based company along with its subsidiaries engaged in trading in collectibles, dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering, the development and operation of collectible websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The company's business is organized in the following segments, Investments, Philatelic, Publishing, Coins and Medals, and Legacy Interiors. Through its segments, it deals in autographs, historical documents, memorabilia, rare books, records, antiques, watches, fine wine, jewelry and Benham first day covers. It has operations in the Channel Islands, United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Singapore, and Hong Kong.