Stanmore Coal Ltd (ASX:SMR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMR

  • Market CapAUD271.500m
  • SymbolASX:SMR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SMR4

Company Profile

Stanmore Coal Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal in Queensland, Australia. Its project includes Isaac Plains complex, The Range, Belview, Lilyvale, Mackenzie and Clifford.

Latest SMR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .