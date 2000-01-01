Stanmore Coal Ltd (ASX:SMR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMR
- Market CapAUD271.500m
- SymbolASX:SMR
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SMR4
Company Profile
Stanmore Coal Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal in Queensland, Australia. Its project includes Isaac Plains complex, The Range, Belview, Lilyvale, Mackenzie and Clifford.