Company Profile

Stanmore Resources Ltd is an Australian resources company with operations and exploration projects in the Bowen and Surat Basins. Its foundation asset is the Isaac Plains Complex that comprises current open-cut operations at Isaac Plains East and the Isaac Downs Open Cut, as well as the Isaac Plains Underground development project.Stanmore Coal Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal in Queensland, Australia. Its project includes Isaac Plains complex, The Range, Belview, Lilyvale, Mackenzie and Clifford.