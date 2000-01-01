Stanmore Resources Ltd (ASX:SMR)
Market Cap
Symbol ASX:SMR
Industry Energy
Sector Thermal Coal
- Currency
ISIN AU000000SMR4
Stanmore Resources Ltd is an Australian resources company with operations and exploration projects in the Bowen and Surat Basins. Its foundation asset is the Isaac Plains Complex that comprises current open-cut operations at Isaac Plains East and the Isaac Downs Open Cut, as well as the Isaac Plains Underground development project.Stanmore Coal Ltd is engaged in exploration, development, production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal in Queensland, Australia. Its project includes Isaac Plains complex, The Range, Belview, Lilyvale, Mackenzie and Clifford.