Stans Energy Corp (TSX:HRE.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HRE.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HRE.H
- Market CapCAD1.870m
- SymbolTSX:HRE.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA8547221058
Company Profile
Stans Energy Corp is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Geographically, its business presence is seen across the region of Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia.Stans Energy Corp is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral deposits such as uranium, rare earth elements, gold and base metals.