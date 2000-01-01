Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SBLK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBLK

  • Market Cap$1.052bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SBLK
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY8162K2046

Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a shipping company that owns and operates dry-bulk vessels. Through its vessels the firm transports iron ore, coal, and grain around the world.

Latest SBLK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .