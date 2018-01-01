Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) Share Price

SMS
Star Minerals Ltd
APAC company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Gold
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Star Minerals Ltd is a Western Australia-focused gold explorer, with an advanced development-ready project and extensive landholdings. It carries on the business of mineral exploration, focused on the exploration and evaluation of the Tumblegum South Project and the West Bryah Project.
Symbol
ASX:SMS
ISIN
AU0000168874
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest SMS News