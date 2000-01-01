STAR Pharmaceutical Ltd (SGX:AYL)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AYL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AYL

  • Market CapSGD20.410m
  • SymbolSGX:AYL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BB3000009

Company Profile

STAR Pharmaceutical Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the manufacture and sales of both Western and TCM-formulated prescription drugs. The company is focused on manufacturing of antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs and cerebrovascular drugs.

Latest AYL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .