Company Profile

Starbreeze AB is a creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment products. It primarily develops and publishes games. The company has studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles. Its products include Overkill's the walking dead, Payday2 and Payday-the heist and Brothers- A tale of two sons. The operating business segments are Starbreeze Games, Publishing and VR Tech & Operations. Geographically, company operates in Sweden, USA & Asia, and Rest of Europe, with maximum sales from USA & Asia.