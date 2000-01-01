Starbreeze AB B (OMX:STAR B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STAR B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STAR B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:STAR B
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINSE0005992831
Company Profile
Starbreeze AB is a creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment products. It primarily develops and publishes games. The company has studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles. Its products include Overkill's the walking dead, Payday2 and Payday-the heist and Brothers- A tale of two sons. The operating business segments are Starbreeze Games, Publishing and VR Tech & Operations. Geographically, company operates in Sweden, USA & Asia, and Rest of Europe, with maximum sales from USA & Asia.Starbreeze AB is a creator, publisher and distributor of entertainment products. It primarily develops and publishes games.