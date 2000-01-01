Starbucks Corp (MTA:SBUX)
- Market Cap€93.195bn
- SymbolMTA:SBUX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS8552441094
Starbucks Corp is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating globally. It sells a variety of coffee and tea products. It sells goods and services under brands including Teavana, Tazo, and Seattle's Best Coffee.