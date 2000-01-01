Starcom (LSE:STAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STAR
- Market Cap£4.060m
- SymbolLSE:STAR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINJE00B8WSDY21
Company Profile
Starcom PLC is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of different types of assets and people.