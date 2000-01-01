Stargroup Ltd (ASX:STL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:STL
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000STL2
Company Profile
Stargroup Ltd, formerly Icash Payment Systems Ltd designs and sells Automatic Teller Machine (ATMs), software solutions andother banking equipment in Australia and Korea.