StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CC3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CC3
- Market CapSGD2.371bn
- SymbolSGX:CC3
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1V12936232
Company Profile
StarHub is one of three main telecommunications providers in Singapore offering products covering mobile, broadband, fixed voice, and pay television. StarHub operates a mobile network. The company's fixed network spans domestic and international backhaul. It used to reach residential premises with a hybrid fiber-coaxial, or HFC, network, which has now been replaced with the National Broadband Network. The Singapore government retains an indirect 57% stake through Temasek Holdings, while NTT Communications also holds a strategic 10% stake.StarHub Ltd offers information, communications and entertainment services for consumer and corporate markets. It provides mobile network services, multi-channel cable TV services as well as high-speed residential broadband services.