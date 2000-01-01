StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3)

APAC company
Company Info - CC3

  • Market CapSGD2.371bn
  • SymbolSGX:CC3
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V12936232

Company Profile

StarHub is one of three main telecommunications providers in Singapore offering products covering mobile, broadband, fixed voice, and pay television. StarHub operates a mobile network. The company's fixed network spans domestic and international backhaul. It used to reach residential premises with a hybrid fiber-coaxial, or HFC, network, which has now been replaced with the National Broadband Network. The Singapore government retains an indirect 57% stake through Temasek Holdings, while NTT Communications also holds a strategic 10% stake.StarHub Ltd offers information, communications and entertainment services for consumer and corporate markets. It provides mobile network services, multi-channel cable TV services as well as high-speed residential broadband services.

