Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the research, development, and commercialisation of dendrimer products for a pharmaceutical, life-science and other applications. It focuses on the development of VivaGel for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating.