Starpharma Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SPL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SPL0
Company Profile
Starpharma Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the research, development, and commercialisation of dendrimer products for a pharmaceutical, life-science and other applications. It focuses on the development of VivaGel for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating.Starpharma Holdings Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the business segment of discovery, development and commercialization of dendrimers for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.