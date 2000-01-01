Starr Peak Exploration Ltd (TSX:STE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STE
- Market CapCAD7.680m
- SymbolTSX:STE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8556141031
Company Profile
Starr Peak Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties.