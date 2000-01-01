Starr Peak Exploration Ltd (TSX:STE)

North American company
Market Info - STE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STE

  • Market CapCAD7.680m
  • SymbolTSX:STE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8556141031

Company Profile

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties.

