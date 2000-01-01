Starr Peak Mining Ltd (TSX:STE)

North American company
Market Info - STE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STE

  • Market CapCAD89.180m
  • SymbolTSX:STE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA85562P1053

Company Profile

Starr Peak Mining Ltd is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It holds an interest in NewMetal Property.Starr Peak Exploration Ltd is an exploration stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties.

