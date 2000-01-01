Starrise Media Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1616)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1616
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1616
- Market CapHKD1.771bn
- SymbolSEHK:1616
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG8558L1059
Company Profile
Starrise Media Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The business activity of the company is operated through Textile and Media segments.