Company Profile

StarTek Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing company. The company operates its business through six reportable segments, based on the geographic regions: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, Argentina and Peru, Rest of World. Its service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Americas contribute the majority of the revenue.