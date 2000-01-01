Starvest (LSE:SVE)

UK company
Market Info - SVE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVE

  • Market Cap£2.380m
  • SymbolLSE:SVE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0009619817

Company Profile

Starvest PLC is engaged in the financial services market. It is a U.K based investment company supporting early-stage mineral exploration ventures with a focus on small company issues and pre-initial public offering opportunities. The company has investments in different sectors including mining, energy, and agriculture. It operates as a single UK based segment with a primary activity to invest in businesses.Starvest PLC is an investment company supporting early-stage mineral exploration ventures with a focus on small company issues and pre-initial public offering opportunities.

Latest SVE news

SVE Regulatory news

