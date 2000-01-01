Company Profile

Starvest PLC is engaged in the financial services market. It is a U.K based investment company supporting early-stage mineral exploration ventures with a focus on small company issues and pre-initial public offering opportunities. The company has investments in different sectors including mining, energy, and agriculture. It operates as a single UK based segment with a primary activity to invest in businesses.