Company Profile

State Bank of India is a leading bank in India. The company's business segments include Treasury; Corporate/Wholesale Banking; Retail Banking and Other Banking Business. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. The Retail Banking Segment comprises of retail branches, which primarily includes Personal Banking activities including lending activities to corporate customers having banking relations with these branches. This segment also includes the agency business and ATMs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India.State Bank of India provides banking and financial services to corporate, commercial, institutional and individual customers in India. It also provides online and international banking services.