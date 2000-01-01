State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Ltd (SEHK:918)
Market Info - 918
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 918
- Market CapHKD155.860m
- SymbolSEHK:918
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINBMG8508Q1050
Company Profile
State Energy Group International Assets Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the business of sourcing, subcontracting, marketing and selling of outerwear garments and sportswear products, and property investment in China.