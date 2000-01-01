Company Profile

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.5 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide.State Street Corporation is a financial holding company operating through Investment Servicing and Investment Management business. It provides services to mutual funds, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments.