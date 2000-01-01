State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STT

  • Market Cap$18.575bn
  • SymbolNYSE:STT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8574771031

Company Profile

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With over $34 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 40,000 worldwide.State Street Corporation is a financial holding company operating through Investment Servicing and Investment Management business. It provides services to mutual funds, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments.

Latest STT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .