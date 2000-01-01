Company Profile

Stayble Therapeutics AB is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing STA363, an intradiscally injected formulation against chronic discogenic low back pain. The treatment is aimed at patients whose back pain persists after physiotherapy and analgesics. The injection is given once and the effect is expected to remain throughout the patient's life and requires minimal rehabilitation. The company's injection treatment, STA363, is expected to correct the underlying cause of disc-related low back pain by affecting the two main causative factors namely instability of the disc and prevention of leakage of inflammatory mediators from the disc center.