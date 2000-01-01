Ste Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carenage SA (EURONEXT:SMTPC)

European company
Company Info - SMTPC

  • Market Cap€116.750m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SMTPC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004016699

Company Profile

Ste Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carenage SA is engaged in operating Prado Carenage Tunnel and the Louis-Rege Tunnel in France.

