Ste Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carenage SA (EURONEXT:SMTPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMTPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMTPC
- Market Cap€116.750m
- SymbolEURONEXT:SMTPC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorInfrastructure Operations
- Currency
- ISINFR0004016699
Company Profile
Ste Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carenage SA is engaged in operating Prado Carenage Tunnel and the Louis-Rege Tunnel in France.