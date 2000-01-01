Company Profile

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping transportation company. It owns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pressurized carriers and provides international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders worldwide. Its carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied forms, such as propane, butane, butadiene, is propane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas. It generates most of its revenues from its business in the United States.StealthGas Inc through its subsidiaries owns a fleet of LPG carriers that provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners and commodities traders.