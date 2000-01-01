Steed Oriental (Holdings) Co Ltd (SEHK:8277)

APAC company
Market Info - 8277

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8277

  • Market CapHKD59.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:8277
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG846071036

Company Profile

Steed Oriental (Holdings) Co Ltd manufactures and sells customized plywood products according to customer's orders and specification. The company's plywood products are used in various industries.

