Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company manufactures steel products that primarily serve the construction, automotive, and machinery end markets. It also processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals and operates a steel fabrication business that manufactures products for the nonresidential construction industry.