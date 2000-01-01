Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPLP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPLP
- Market Cap$305.140m
- SymbolNYSE:SPLP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINUS85814R1077
Company Profile
Steel Partner Holdings LP operates businesses through subsidiaries in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain and logistics, banking, food products, oilfield services, sports, training, education and entertainment and lifestyle industries.