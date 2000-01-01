Steelcase Inc Class A (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.Steelcase Inc is an international furniture company based in the United States. The firm markets furniture for office, healthcare, and education industry under brands such as Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone.