STEF is a transport and logistics company domiciled in France. The company organises itself into five segments: transportation France, logistics France, international, maritime, and others. Transportation France, which generates the largest portion of revenue, transports fresh and frozen food, including seafood. Logistics France provides fresh, frozen, and dry food product logistics services for manufacturers, retailers, and caterers. The international segment transports fresh and frozen food outside France, namely to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, and Tunisia. The maritime segment provides maritime passenger and freight transportation between the continent and Corsica. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.STEF and its subsidiaries are engaged in controlled-temperature road transport and logistics as well as maritime transport. The Company's business segments are Transport France, Logistics France, STEF International, and Maritime.