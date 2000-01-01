Company Profile

Steico SE is engaged in the production and sale of a variety of wood fiber insulation products in the European market. Its products include expansion joint fillers, thermal insulation, floor insulation system, multi-purpose rigid insulation boards, multi-purpose wood fiberboards, thermal insulation composite system, sarking, and sheathing boards, construction elements, laminated veneer lumber, sealing systems, and others. The company operates in Germany, European Countries, and the rest of the world.STEICO AG engages in the development, production, and sale of ecological wood fiber insulation materials.