Stein Mart Inc operates several hundred department stores in the United States. It sells mostly name-brand merchandise. The company aims to provide current-season, quality merchandise at prices comparable with off-price retailers. The company leases all of its stores, which are located mostly in shopping centers frequented by more-affluent customers. A substantial portion of the stores are in Texas and Florida. Stein Mart has multiple distribution and consolidation centers throughout the United States.