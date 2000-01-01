Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)
Company Info - STLC
- Market CapCAD976.910m
- SymbolTSE:STLC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINCA8585221051
Stelco Holdings Inc is a steel company. It is engaged in the production and selling of steel products for customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.