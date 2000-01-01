Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company sells products in five main customer categories. The railway ties category, which generates the most revenue of any category, sells pressure-treated lumber to the railway industry. The utility poles category, which contributes the next largest amount of revenue, sells utility poles for electrical transmission and communications infrastructure use. The other three categories are residential lumber for use in housing construction, industrial products for use in marine and building industries, and logs and lumber, which sells wood products to homebuilding markets. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: the United States and Canada. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.