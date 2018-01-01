Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Stellantis NV (MTA:STLA) Share Price

STLA

Stellantis NV

European company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Auto Manufacturers

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XMIL

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world’s fourth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. For 2020, we calculate that pro forma Stellantis would have had sales volume of 5.9 million vehicles and EUR 132.8 billion in revenue, albeit substantially affected by COVID-19. We see limited geographic overlap as Fiat Chrysler's major markets were North America, Italy, and Brazil, while PSA Group's major markets were France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Argentina.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and selling of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, components and production systems worldwide. It manufactures automotive parts, engines, and industrial robots.

MTA:STLA

NL00150001Q9

EUR

Loading Comparison

Latest STLA News