Company Profile

Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies creates a global automaker with 14 brands. For 2020, we estimate that a combined Stellantis would have had sales volume of roughly 6 million vehicles and about EUR 145 billion in revenue, albeit substantially affected by COVID-19. We see limited geographic overlap as Fiat Chrysler's major markets were North America, Italy, and Brazil, while PSA Group's major markets were France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Argentina.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and selling of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, components and production systems worldwide. It manufactures automotive parts, engines, and industrial robots.