Stellar AfricaGold Inc (TSX:SPX)
Company Info - SPX
- Market CapCAD1.280m
- SymbolTSX:SPX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA85855B1022
Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in exploration of gold mining sites located in Canada, Republic of Mali and Republic of Guinea.