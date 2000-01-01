Company Profile

Stellar Resources Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in mineral exploration with the objective of identifying and developing economic reserves. Its segments include Corporate, Tin and Other. It operates in the Australian mineral exploration sector where it is pursuing opportunities for a range of mineral targets through various tenements all of which are at exploration-stage. It owns an interest in Heemskirk Tin Project located in northwest Tasmania, Australia.Stellar Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries engages in the identification, development, and exploring mineral properties in South Australia & Tasmania, Australia. The Company's segments include iron ore, tin/nickel, uranium, copper/gold.