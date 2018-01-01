Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Stelrad Group When Issue (LSE:SRAD) Share Price

SRAD

Stelrad Group When Issue

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Building Products & Equipment

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC sells standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel column radiators to over 500 customers across approximately 40 countries. It has manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Turkey, additional distribution facilities in Poland and Denmark and sales personnel in seven other countries, including China.

LSE:SRAD

GB00BMHRMV23

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest SRAD News

SRAD Regulatory News