Stemcell United Ltd (ASX:SCU) Share Price

Stemcell United Ltd (ASX:SCU)

Stemcell United Ltd

Company Profile

Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing and selling of traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Hong Kong and China. It derives a majority of revenue from Singapore. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.Stemcell United Ltd is a bio-technology company. The company engages in the growth, reproduction, culture and extraction of stem cells for medicinal, health and beauty applications in traditional Chinese medicine.

ASX:SCU

AU000000SCU9

AUD

