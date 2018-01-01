Stemcell United Ltd (ASX:SCU) Share Price

SCU
Stemcell United Ltd
APAC company
Healthcare
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
Company Profile
Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing and selling of traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Hong Kong and China. It derives a majority of revenue from Singapore. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.Stemcell United Ltd is a bio-technology company. The company engages in the growth, reproduction, culture and extraction of stem cells for medicinal, health and beauty applications in traditional Chinese medicine.
ASX:SCU
AU000000SCU9
AUD
