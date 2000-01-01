Stemmer Imaging AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:S9I)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - S9I
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S9I
- Market Cap€104.380m
- SymbolXETRA:S9I
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2G9MZ9
Company Profile
Stemmer Imaging AG is a provider of image processing technology for the use in industry and science in Europe. The company's product consists of image processing systems and intelligent cameras, light-emitting diodes, lenses including telecentric, and macro and system, cameras, tested analog and digital cables, image processing connectors, calculator, and equipment's. It provides services, such as the option to hire, feasibility studies, and customized cabling. In addition, the company serves automotive, defence and security, aerospace, electronics, semiconductor and solar, food and beverage, medical imaging, pharmaceutical, traffic, and rail and transport markets, as well as sports, entertainment, and broadcast industries.Stemmer Imaging AG is an imaging technology provider for science and industry.