Company Profile

Stemmer Imaging AG is a provider of image processing technology for the use in industry and science in Europe. The company's product consists of image processing systems and intelligent cameras, light-emitting diodes, lenses including telecentric, and macro and system, cameras, tested analog and digital cables, image processing connectors, calculator, and equipment's. It provides services, such as the option to hire, feasibility studies, and customized cabling. In addition, the company serves automotive, defence and security, aerospace, electronics, semiconductor and solar, food and beverage, medical imaging, pharmaceutical, traffic, and rail and transport markets, as well as sports, entertainment, and broadcast industries.Stemmer Imaging AG is an imaging technology provider for science and industry.