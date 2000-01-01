Stentys (EURONEXT:STNT)

European company
Market Info - STNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STNT

  • Market Cap€12.330m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:STNT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010949404

Company Profile

Stentys is engaged in designing, developing, and marketing self-expanding stents used in treating cardiovascular diseases in the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction and other complex coronary disease.

Latest STNT news

