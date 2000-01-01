Steppe Cement Ltd (LSE:STCM)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STCM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STCM

  • Market Cap£51.470m
  • SymbolLSE:STCM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINMYA004433001

Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd is an investment holding company based in Malaysia. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sale of cement activities in Kazakhstan. It derives revenue from the Sale of manufactured goods and Transmission and distribution of electricity.Steppe Cement Ltd manufactures cement in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is engaged in the production and sale of cement activities.

Latest STCM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

STCM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .