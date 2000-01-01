Steppe Cement Ltd (LSE:STCM)
- Market Cap£51.470m
- SymbolLSE:STCM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINMYA004433001
Steppe Cement Ltd is an investment holding company based in Malaysia. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production and sale of cement activities in Kazakhstan. It derives revenue from the Sale of manufactured goods and Transmission and distribution of electricity.Steppe Cement Ltd manufactures cement in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is engaged in the production and sale of cement activities.